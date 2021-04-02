Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,106,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,888,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.29.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $104,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $50.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $28.20 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

