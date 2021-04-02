Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $15.41 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290,089 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $15,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after buying an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 407,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,539,000 after purchasing an additional 299,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 283,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,132,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.09.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

