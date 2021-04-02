TheStreet Upgrades CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to “B”

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CIX opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.
CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.
CompX International Company Profile
CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.
