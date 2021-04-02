TheStreet Upgrades CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) to “B”

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CIX opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. CompX International has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.76.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CompX International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.33% of CompX International worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

