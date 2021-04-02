-$0.27 EPS Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($1.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Asana.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth about $4,436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,833,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,946,000. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,128,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asana (ASAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.