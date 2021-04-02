Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEEM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital began coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $7,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

BEEM stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $268.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

