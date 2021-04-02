Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DOL. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.27.

Dollarama stock opened at C$57.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.91. The company has a market cap of C$17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$37.20 and a 52-week high of C$57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.0503 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

