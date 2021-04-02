Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Kroger in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Kroger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock worth $2,708,071. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after acquiring an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after acquiring an additional 429,144 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

