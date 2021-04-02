Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,377 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43,717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 10.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Autodesk by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 104,693 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 215,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,245.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 75,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $283.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 147.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.56. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,954 shares of company stock worth $14,565,912. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

