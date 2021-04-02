Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 3,188 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $123.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average is $112.45. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

