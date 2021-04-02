Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 337.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,689 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.13% of Celanese worth $19,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,956,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Celanese by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 128,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total transaction of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CE opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $155.62.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.74.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

