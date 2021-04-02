UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after buying an additional 1,871,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,391,000 after buying an additional 1,468,731 shares during the last quarter.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

PDD stock opened at $143.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.07.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

