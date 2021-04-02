Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st.

Starbucks stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average is $98.95. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $80,812,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

