Advisor Partners LLC Sells 57 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,548.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Qorvo by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Shares of QRVO opened at $192.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $194.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.