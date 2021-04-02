Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,789,000 after acquiring an additional 205,342 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,188,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,220,000 after purchasing an additional 232,291 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,933,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,876,000 after purchasing an additional 545,927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,615,000 after purchasing an additional 816,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,312,000 after buying an additional 622,490 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $75.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

