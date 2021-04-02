Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZION. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.26.

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,491.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $55.41 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

