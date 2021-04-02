Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 2,671 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth about $59,465,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,883,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,764,000 after buying an additional 1,854,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $29,077,000. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

