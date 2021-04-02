Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Equifax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Equifax by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $182.61 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $196.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.95 and a 200-day moving average of $171.13.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

