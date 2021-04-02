Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 199 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE WST opened at $284.77 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

