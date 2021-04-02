Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New Investment in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000.

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $36.47 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.40.

