Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.33 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

