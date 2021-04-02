EDUCare Price Up 32.2% Over Last 7 Days (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar. One EDUCare token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00051140 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,365.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.00647725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00069346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028176 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a token. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

