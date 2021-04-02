Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Expands By 48.0%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,803,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TGIFF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

