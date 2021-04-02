Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Expands By 48.0%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the February 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,803,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TGIFF stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. 1933 Industries has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
About 1933 Industries
