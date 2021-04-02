Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Rises By 48.2%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ BOXL opened at $2.58 on Friday. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $131.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 45.10% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXL. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth $57,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boxlight by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 31,779 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth $1,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Boxlight during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boxlight by 222.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

