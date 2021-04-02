Brokerages Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Target Price at $62.83

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 191.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.