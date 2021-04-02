Brokerages Set Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Target Price at $62.83

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.
Shares of YNDX stock opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 191.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Yandex by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.
About Yandex
Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.
