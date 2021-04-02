Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $61.48 and a 52 week high of $62.30.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.