The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $1,067.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,067.58.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,184.68 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $349.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,256.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $993.34.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $78,996,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

