Cogent Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 917% compared to the typical daily volume of 110 call options.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $116,025.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,578 shares of company stock worth $590,425. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,486,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,353,000 after purchasing an additional 118,770 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 503,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,692,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. Cogent Communications has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 159.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.22.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

