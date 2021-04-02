Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) Decreases By 19.9%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZKBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,400 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the February 28th total of 678,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

SZKBF opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80. The Shizuoka Bank has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $6.80.

Get The Shizuoka Bank alerts:

About The Shizuoka Bank

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for The Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.