Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Up 59.1% in March

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its position in shares of Enel Américas by 407,467.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,521,726,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,521,352,853 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enel Américas by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 382,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENIA opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enel Américas has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

