New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.75 target price for the company.

NFGFF opened at $3.38 on Friday. New Found Gold has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

