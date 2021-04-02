Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAPC opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.89. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products in North America and internationally. Its lighting products include connected surfacesÂ-smart mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet lights, LED vanity mirrors, LED gooseneck lanterns, LED dual mode security lights, LED solar patio lights, LED motion sensor lights, LED motion sensor light with air purifier, LED wall utility lights, eco-i-Lites, power failure indoor lighting, CPC power failure bulbs, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.