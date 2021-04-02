Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 799,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CAPC opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.89. Capstone Companies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
