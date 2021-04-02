Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Posts Earnings Results

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, reports. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $136.99 million during the quarter.

Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

In other news, Director H. Craig Moody sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $34,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,124. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Security National Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Security National Financial by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

