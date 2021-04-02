Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Posts Earnings Results

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, reports. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $136.99 million during the quarter.
Shares of Security National Financial stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.86. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $10.69.
In other news, Director H. Craig Moody sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman G. Wilbur sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $34,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,124. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
