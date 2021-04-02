William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Buys $11,440.00 in Stock

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) EVP Jill Mcmenamin Ross acquired 1,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $11,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jill Mcmenamin Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Jill Mcmenamin Ross acquired 4,368 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,013.60.

NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.36 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

