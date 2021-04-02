Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 568.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,833,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,879,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.48.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

