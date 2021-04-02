Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 370.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $589,000. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,140.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,056,126 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245,437 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAL. Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.