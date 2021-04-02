Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 132 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,167,790,000 after buying an additional 483,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after buying an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,994,000 after buying an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

The Progressive stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average of $92.98. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

