Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 135.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,925,000 after acquiring an additional 352,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $141.49 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.81.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $641,295.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,911,113 in the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

