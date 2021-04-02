iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $263.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.99. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $131.78 and a 52-week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

