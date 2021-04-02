Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AMETEK, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.13.

AMETEK stock opened at $128.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $129.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $596,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMETEK by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 154,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

