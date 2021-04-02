Phillips 66 Partners Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 13,592 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,222% compared to the typical volume of 215 put options.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 27.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 568.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 187,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 159,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,083,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,035,000 after buying an additional 724,005 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSXP opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $48.51.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.59%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

