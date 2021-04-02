FY2021 EPS Estimates for Corporación América Airports S.A. Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Corporación América Airports in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.75).

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE:CAAP opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. Corporación América Airports has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $796.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 47.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corporación América Airports during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 22.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

