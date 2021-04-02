Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AngioDynamics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AngioDynamics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%.

ANGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. AngioDynamics has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $878.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 212,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after buying an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.