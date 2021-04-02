Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 827,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

DIOD stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. Diodes has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

