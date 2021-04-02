Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Update

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 827,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.
DIOD stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.86. Diodes has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78.
In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,830.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares in the company, valued at $30,501,253.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,186 shares of company stock worth $26,381,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diodes
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
