FY2021 Earnings Forecast for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

HNNMY opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company products include accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its brands include H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home, and ARKET.

