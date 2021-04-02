Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $2 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

