Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,622,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,242,000 after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 427,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 295,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,915 shares in the last quarter.

FV stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $45.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90.

