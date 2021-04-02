Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 385.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,593,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,459,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,621,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $520.28 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.09 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.59 and a 200 day moving average of $532.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $571.13.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

