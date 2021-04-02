Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 669.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,977,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,011,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

