Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $92.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

