Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total value of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.